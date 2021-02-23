Campus Federal Credit Union Donates $100,000 to LSU Health Shreveport Center for Medical Education, Wellness and Emerging Viral Threats

LSU Health Shreveport has received a $100,000 gift from Campus Federal Credit Union to support the design and construction of the future Center for Medical Education and Wellness and Center for Emerging Viral Threats. LSU Health Shreveport’s Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali received this gift at a check presentation attended by Campus Federal President and CEO Jane Verret and Chief Development Officer Ron Moreau.

Campus Federal Credit Union has been a long-time supporter of Louisiana State University’s campuses throughout the state and has supported numerous LSU Health Shreveport events and initiatives, including An Evening for Healers, Feist-Weiller Cancer Center’s Life Savers fundraiser, Employee Excellence Awards, and Camp Tiger. This $100,000 gift to the Center for Medical Education and Wellness and the Center for Emerging Viral Threats marks the largest contribution in support of LSU Health Shreveport by Campus Federal Credit Union. “I am deeply grateful to Campus Federal Credit Union for their generous gift which impacts our ability to increase the number of physicians we educate at our health sciences center. Our long standing relationship with Campus Federal is very meaningful, and we look forward to many more years of working together to strengthen Louisiana,” stated Dr. G. E. Ghali Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport.

The innovative Center for Medical Education and Wellness will house the new Center for Emerging Viral Threats, which has made immeasurable contributions in LSU Health Shreveport’s efforts to combat COVID-19 to include robust community testing and vaccine sites. The state-of-the-art Center will allow LSU Health Shreveport to expand its class size to graduate an additional 50 physicians per year to address the healthcare shortage in Northwest Louisiana and the state. The new facility will provide modern educational and research opportunities for LSU Health Shreveport students, as well as a Wellness Center to be used by students and faculty. As the 6th-largest employer in Shreveport-Bossier with a direct economic impact of nearly $600 million, LSU Health Shreveport’s new center will help to create economic growth for the region.

“While a lot has changed, Campus Federal remains committed to giving back to the communities we serve throughout Louisiana,” Campus Federal President and CEO Jane Verret said. “We are excited to support the efforts of LSU Health Shreveport to strengthen education and wellness, along with the development of a state-of-the-art facility to research emerging viral threats. Working together on these important initiatives will continue to enhance the lives of those we serve.”

About LSU Health Shreveport – LSU Health Shreveport (LSUHS) is one of two Health Sciences Centers of the Louisiana State University System and one of only 154 in the nation. LSU Health Shreveport is home to the School of Medicine, School of Graduate Studies and School of Allied Health Professions, and a robust research enterprise, which has made a significant impact on the COVID-19 response in Louisiana, region and nation.

About Campus Federal – Campus Federal Credit Union, Louisiana’s top business credit union, is a progressive financial institution providing flexible, competitive financial and related products to meet consumer and business member needs. Formed in 1934 by seven employees of Louisiana State University, Campus Federal is financially sound and has grown to over 43,000 memberships and operates ten (10) locations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport. For more information, please visit CampusFederal.org, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.