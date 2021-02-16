CANCELLATION OF POLICE JURY MEETINGS

Pursuant to La. R.S. 29:727, the President of the Bossier Parish Police Jury has hereby declared a State of Emergency due to an emergency situation as a result of forecasted wintery weather. In accordance with said declaration, the Bossier Parish Police Jury has cancelled the February 17, 2021, Finance and Regular police jury meetings, as well as any other meetings and committee meetings that may have been scheduled for February 17, 2021. All items that were scheduled for the February 17, 2021, meetings will be rescheduled for March 3, 2021, including board meetings and committee meetings, times to be determined at a later date.