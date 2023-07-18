Candidates running for Louisiana State Representative speak at South Bossier Luncheon

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The South Bossier Lunch group met at Elm Grove Middle School on Wednesday, July 12,2023 where special guest speakers, District 9 Louisiana State Representative Dodie Horton and her opponent, Chris Turner, candidate for District 9 State Representative discussed the issues and answered questions about the upcoming election in October.

In her remarks. Representative Horton discussed what she has accomplished in her eight years as District 9 Louisiana State Representative and what she wants to accomplish if elected again for a third and final term.

“I am proud to stand here before you today as one who fulfilled my promise to the people of District 9. I have been their voice and have always voted according to the vast majority’s wishes. District 9 knows me and knows that I will stand even when it is not popular to do so. Why? Again, because I represent the will of the people whom I serve,” said Horton.

Below are a few talking points that Horton also discussed:

District 9 has received (per Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards) over $205 million in transportation investments.

District 9 has also received over $84 million from 2016-2023 in capital outlay projects.

Following Representative Horton’s comments, her opponent, Chris Turner, addressed the audience. In his remarks, Turner stated “We are overtaxed, underserved and it is time to raise our expectations of leadership. I’ll be an engaged and results driven leader without compromising our conservative values.”

Below are a few talking points that Turner discussed:

Fight to prevent the ongoing trend of budget cuts for Bossier Parish Community College

Over the last two years, we lost out on our share of $3 billion in surplus money (over $150,000,000 just in Bossier Parish this year). These funds were cut by fellow Republicans.

The goal of the South Bossier Lunch Group is to bring together men and women in the South Bossier community that want to stay informed and want to make a difference in the community.

Their vision is that the monthly South Bossier luncheon will help South Bossier business owners, stakeholders, community leaders and community partners network with each other and discuss the growth, development, and business future of South Bossier and Bossier City.