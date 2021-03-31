Carl Averitt





Carl passed away unexpectedly following a massive heart attack. He was our rock, our friend, and our “go to” for unconditional love. We’ll miss him more than words can express!



Carl was born on April 24, 1949 and left us on March 26, 2021. He was a loving husband, a devoted daddy, son, brother, son-in-law, and papaw. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as CMSgt. Carl also retired from Morris and Dickson and was recently working as a delivery driver for Squires Tuxedos. Carl loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and gardening; and could build a mean fire. More than any of these, though, Carl loved his family. Especially those grandkids!



Carl was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Lee Averitt; brother, Larry Averitt; and his former wife and mother of his children, Dena Ruth Wallace Averitt. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of five years, Sherri Hernandez Averitt; mother, Marcella Flores Averitt; son, Heath Averitt and wife Michelle; daughters, Misty Guin and husband Kevin, and Meshell Lindsey; sister, Fran Berly and husband Harry; brother, James Averitt and wife Marilyn; grandchildren, Britton, Hayden, Ryker, and Brayden Averitt, Harlee and Audri Flores, Tyler Fazenbaker and wife Leilani, Tristan and Jamison Guin, Jeremy and Bre’Anna Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Lily Lorich, Jaxon and Brantley Guin, and one on the way; mother-in-law, Susan Hernandez; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Services to honor Carl’s life was held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home officiated by Bro. David Bolyer. Carl will be laid to rest in Ebenezer Cemetery, Castor, LA at a later date.