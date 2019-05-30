Carley Maxwell Jones

Haughton, LA – Carley Maxwell Jones passed away at his home on May 25, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m at Bellevue Union Church, 199 Bodcau Dam Rd., Haughton, LA. Officiating will be Cleve Cyrus, Pastor. Casual attire is recommended.

Carley was born November 19, 1935 in Campti, Louisiana, to Fred Samuel Jones and Marie Lawrence Jones. He graduated from Bossier High School in 1954 and attended Northwestern State University where he graduated in 1959. After graduating he resided in Bossier City, Louisiana, and worked for Jones Brothers Company. Later he worked with Exxon for over 35 years as a distributor for oil and gas. In 1964 he moved to Haughton, Louisiana, where he resided the remainder of his life.

Carley was a 32 degree Mason at Lodge 266 Adkins and past President of the Sandman Unit of the Shriners. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his grandchildren. He had fond memories of all his south Texas hunting trips with Petie Moore and hosting fish fries “where no one could leave hungry.” He was especially known for making people laugh with his quick wit and crooked smile.

Carley was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mattie Sue Creasman Reyenga. He is survived by; his children, son William David Jones and daughter Carla Marie Jones Crow and her husband Larry Crow; his 5 grandchildren, Jessica Jones, Brandon Bienvenu, Brittany Malinovsky (Clay), Kelli Crow, and Colby Crow; his great grandchildren Haley, Ruby, and Sutton Bienvenu and Stella Malinovsky; 4 nephews and 1 niece. Also surviving Carley are his sister, JoAnn Irby and her husband Doug. He leaves behind a host of dear friends that he loved dearly. A special thank you to Letha (Speedy) Underwood Jones (mother of his children), Kay Moore, and Betty Lomzenski for being so dear to him.

Carley requested Brandon Bienvenu, Colby Crow, Ron Moore, J.W.Slack, Stan Lomzenski, Daryl Buck Guillory, Norman Owens, Doug Irby, Dan Festervan, and Barney Barger to serve as honorary pallbearers. His last request was for his body to be donated to LSU Medical School.

The family would like to thank Dr. Daniel Moller for the many years of compassionate care he provided to Carley.