Carol Ruth Jennings Hutchinson, our loving wife, mother, memaw, sister and friend left this earthly home to meet her Lord and Savior Wednesday morning, July 29th, 2020.

Carol was born April 14th, 1945 in Marthaville, Louisiana where she also graduated from Marthaville High School in 1963. She worked many years for various companies such as: The Frank Lyon Company, The Whirlpool Appliance Company and for Dr. Jerry Drummond.



On May 28th, 1965 she married the love of her life Simmie Lee Hutchinson or as most called him “ Hutch.” She was proceeded in death by her parents Woodrow and Maggie Velma Sandifer Jennings, brothers Donald Wayne Jennings and his daughters Jolynn and Linda, and Johnny Delane Jennings.



She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years,“Hutch”, her son Brian David Hutchinson and wife Cyndi, beloved grandson Brayden Ashe Hutchinson and girlfriend Audrey Nicole Stephenson, her sister Charlotte Rose Davis and husband Bobby, nephew Steve Davis and wife Bridget and their sons John Michael Davis and Patrick Davis. Also surviving are sister-in-law Earlean Jennings, niece Pam Jennings Paul and husband Bill, nephew Mark David Jennings and children.



Carol poured herself into her family; in the early years she and Hutch were always there to watch son Brian at his BMX races and in more recent years she and Hutch logged countless miles following their beloved grandson Brayden, all over the U.S. and Canada to cheer him on! People were amazed that Brayden’s “memaw” who stood right about 5 foot nothing and not quite 100 pounds could bellow out and broadcast “THAT’S MY GRANDSON!” while Hutch or “pawpaw” always stood quietly on the corner side of the rink videoing Brayden’s every move and goal.



With the love of her life by her side she enjoyed entertaining friends and family! Cooking was her “ love language “ she had many requested recipes over the years – the favorites being her chicken and dumplings, peanut butter pie and her special cornbread that she never revealed the exact ingredients to, which no great cook ever does right??



She kept a beautiful home, set a table like no other, and took pride in planting flowers in her beautifully manicured yard. She loved her home and her family and wanted it to be a warm inviting place. We loved hearing her stories and very few people knew that she had a beautiful soprano voice. Our memaw was not your typical grandmother- she loved fashion and was always dressed to the nines’ also was very quick witted!



She truly lived out the vows of marriage and loving each other in sickness and in health until her final breath. She lovingly gave her all to her best friend and husband of 55 years. We take much comfort in knowing where she is, and that she’s watching over us still.



In lieu of flowers/memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Association or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. An intimate celebration with family and close friends will be held at their home August 15th.