Carol Sue Rainwater Smith

Haughton, LA – Carol Sue Rainwater Smith (Memaw, Momma Carol), 72, of Haughton, LA passed Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at WK North. Services for Mrs. Smith will begin with a Visitation, Thursday, October 17, 2019, held between 2:30 & 4:00 PM. A Memorial Service will immediately follow, starting at 4:00 PM. Each will be held within the Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, in Haughton, LA.

Carol was born on Jan. 11, 1947 in Texarkana, AR. Carol married her lifelong friend, Tim Smith on Feb. 28, 1970. She was a longtime resident of the Bossier City/Haughton area. She loved cooking and spent her time cooking amazing food for family and friends. She also enjoyed being outdoors on their farm.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents: Oliver Franklin Rainwater and Nellie Towell Rainwater; sisters Helen Cordell and Lois Hensley.

Carol is survived by: her husband, of 49 years, Garvis ‘Tim’ Smith; her sons: Greg Smith of Omaha, NE, Gary Smith (Diane) of Haughton, LA; grandsons: Trevor and Carter Smith of Trophy Club, TX, Hunter, Hayden, & Hesten Nesbitt of Haughton, and great-grandson Levi Wright; her sister, Wanda Menta of MI; and numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many others that called her Momma Carol.