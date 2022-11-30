Carole Guenther

Services for Carole Guenther, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1107 Broadway, Minden, LA, 71055, with Rev. Wayne E. Carter officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park, Hwy. 80 E., Haughton, LA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.



Carole was born in Portsmouth, NH on November 2, (year undisclosed), she always said she was 29 years old. Carole passed away peacefully on November 26, 2022 after a lengthy illness. She was the youngest of two daughters, born to Paul and Margaret Heffernan.



Carole lived in New Hampshire in her earlier life and earned a degree in English from The University of New Hampshire. She worked as a clerk at the Naval Base where she met and eventually married Gordon Guenther in December 1960 in Portsmouth. The couple traveled the United States serving our country with the Air Force. She had a tremendous love for our country and the military held a special place in her heart.



In 1974, the family relocated to Bossier City after an assignment to Barksdale AFB and made the area their permanent home. However, Carole always called New Hampshire her true home and considered herself a proud “Yankee”. She had a special love for the Nubble Lighthouse in York Beach, Maine.



Carole’s life was filled with many loving and cherished memories. She was involved in the Officer’s Wives Club, her children’s band programs, her church family, community choral groups, and worked for a greeting card company and several local small gift boutiques. She also volunteered for many years in the Schumpert Gift Shop. Carole loved to decorate and invite friends over for a game of Bunco or to just have a meal and chat. Over the years, she opened her home to family and friends making her guests laugh with her sassy wittiness and feel welcome with her loving support. Carole cherished many trips and events with her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Gordon Guenther and other beloved family members and friends.



Carole is survived by her three daughters, Beth Hamm (husband Nathan) of Onalaska, WI, Lisa Moore (husband Tommy) of Henderson, TX, and Karen Arbuckle (husband Don) of Bossier City, LA; grandchildren, Matthew Hamm (wife Jessica), Mary Herrick (husband Robert), Janson Moore, Madison Burns (husband Jesse), Kyla Self (husband Cory), and Alyssa Arbuckle; great grandchildren, Aiden, Vanessa, Jamie, Eli, Max, Taytum, Matthew, and Tristan; sister, Frances Noonan as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, but most of all her beloved dog, Sugar.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Moore, Don Arbuckle, Janson Moore, Robert Herrick, Jesse Burns and Cory Self. Honorary pallbearer will be Matthew Hamm.



The family would like to thank the staff of: The Glen Nursing Home Pelican House, The Blake Assisted Living, Willis Knighton South and especially, LifePath Hospice for their loving care and support of Carole and her family during the time of her illness.



The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Memorial Flag Fund at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Minden, LA. A flag is flown on the church grounds in honor of Gordon’s service, as well as all who have served our country. The flag and pole are regularly maintained and replaced to “Never Forget” the sacrifices for freedom. This was Carole’s truest passion and legacy left with her family.