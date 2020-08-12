Plain Dealing, LA – Graveside services for Carole Turnley Boggs will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Plain Dealing Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family asks that masks be worn at all times and social distancing be practiced.



Carole was born on October 17, 1925, to Jesse and Eddye Lee Turnley in Plain Dealing, LA and left this earth surrounded by family and friends on August 9, 2020, at the age of 94. She was the oldest of four sisters – Christine “Tootsie” Walker who predeceased her; Peggy Blake; and Beth Anderson.



She was the widow of A M “Bob” Boggs of Plain Dealing. They were married on February 20, 1951, and he passed away on December 3, 1970. Carole was only 45 at the time, but she carried on with her life and continued to raise her children on her own. She was an extremely strong and capable woman.



Carole is survived by her two children, Thomas “Tommy” Boggs (Gretchen) and Connie Boggs Rountree (Chuck); five grandchildren – Allison Boggs, Jennifer Boggs (Hannah), Catherine Rountree Talbot (Dean), Charles “Cotter” Rountree III (Laura) and Jacob Fredieu (Noah); and great-grandchildren, Mackinley and Morgan Boggs, Turner Talbot and Walker Fredieu. She is also survived by her sisters, Peggy Blake and Beth Anderson, and six nieces and nephews.



In addition to the love she had for her family, Carole loved the Dallas Cowboys, traveling, golf, playing bridge, her church, her work as a mail carrier, and her large network of dear friends. She was particularly proud of having visited all 50 states and many foreign countries during the years that she traveled. She and her group of four dear friends traveled many miles in Carole’s van, criss-crossing the country and having many wonderful adventures that they recorded through slides and journals.



She also was thrilled over the Hole in One she shot at Oakland Plantation Country Club in Plain Dealing. That was the first hole in one at the club. She learned to play bridge in the 1970s and played faithfully until she was 92 years old. She loved her bridge buddies. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and attended faithfully. Carole never met a stranger and was a friend to all.



The family would like to thank her dear caregivers who became like family to us all. Elizabeth “Pop” Daniels, Tracy Burford, Sheila Player, Annie Roots, and Peggy Cason. And a special thank you to Dr. Pierre Blanchard, her physician and friend, who treated her for over 50 years. Dr. Blanchard, you may now retire as she said she wouldn’t allow it until she was gone.



Her pallbearers will be Danny Carpenter, Henry Felsher, Wayne Ford, Jacob Fredieu, David Kelly, Charles Rountree III, James Southerland, and Dean Talbot. Honorary Pallbearers are David Anderson, Charles Rater and David Smith.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Plain Dealing, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net.