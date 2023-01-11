Carolyn Ann Cook

Carolyn Ann Cook was born April 16, 1936 in Carthage, MS to parents, Dan Henry and Christine Scott Harrell, and passed away January 8, 2023 following an extended illness. She was married sixty-seven years to the love of her life, Mr. Ted Cook. Together they built The Bossier Company with Carolyn as the office manager and Ted as the construction foreman. Prior to this venture, Carolyn had worked for Sondal, Smitherman, Sorenson, Sherman and Associates, retiring after fifty years as Jr. Partner.



Carolyn and Ted loved going to the Colorado Mountains to snow ski. She also had a loving heart for animals and would adopt a stray cat or dog and spoil them to pieces. Carolyn loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a Methodist by faith although the past few years she and Ted attended and supported Cross Point Baptist Church.



You would never find a more precious, loving, kind, generous, and sweet woman. She loved life to the fullest. She enjoyed nature, feeding the birds, and caring for her husband. Carolyn had many dear friends throughout the years and treasured those relationships. The last couple of years as she struggled with her illness, she heavily depended on her dear friend, Carolyn Fowler Logan, to whom she was indebted.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband of sixty-seven years, Ted; brother, Chris Harrell; sister-in-law, Mary Cook; niece, Brenda Melucci; nephews, Gary Cook, Jr. and Steve Cook; niece, Ashley Price; and nephew, Doug Janz.



Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Rev. Shane Nugent, Pastor of Cross Point Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Carolyn ill lie in state Thursday from 1-2 p.m. before the service.



You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.