Bossier City, LA – Carolyn Higdon Zagone, 82, passed away on February 27, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Benton, Louisiana with Father Pike Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Rose-Neath Chapel in Bossier City, Louisiana.



Carolyn was born September 10, 1938 to Lonnie and Eva Higdon in Shreveport, Louisiana. She retired from South Central Bell with over 40 years of service, and then worked part-time with Montgomery Agency for 24 years. She enjoyed cooking for her family and was famous for her extraordinary cornbread made from scratch. She was a devout member of St. Jude Catholic Church and enjoyed going to lunch with her church friends and shopping with her daughters and granddaughters. When she was at home and needed a little time to herself, she enjoyed working in her yard. She spent hours tending and caring for her plants over the years, even after time and age transformed her hands. Her favorite time was spent being surrounded by her family. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and was always there with her support. She was kind, patient, and had a servant’s heart, always extending a helping hand to others. Her smile would light up her face and this was her angelic quality. Her unwavering support and unconditional love will be just a couple of the traits her loved ones will miss.



Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Samuel Joseph Zagone; parents; brothers, Clarence Higdon and Kenny Higdon; and sister Connie Aubuchon. She is survived by her son, Brad Zagone; daughters, Vicki Zagone Allen and husband, Mitch and Theresa Zagone Harmon and husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Courtney Harmon, Brett Allen, and Avery Zagone.



Honoring Carolyn as pallbearers will be Brett Allen, Mitch Allen, Dwayne Elliott, Hal Fulghum, Jerry Harmon, and Steve Pennell.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Abdehou, Jordan Abdehou, the staff of The Chateaus at Montclaire, and Southern Care Hospice for all their care and compassion given to Carolyn.



The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, The Alzheimer’s Association by visiting alz.org, or St. Jude Catholic Church, 4700 Palmetto Rd, Benton, LA 71006.