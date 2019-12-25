Carolyn Hurst Vaughn

Bossier City, LA – Services honoring the life of Carolyn Hurst Vaughn will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the mausoleum of Hill Crest Memorial Park with Reverend Harrell Shelton officiating.

Carolyn was born in Hinds County, MS on January 24, 1933 and passed away December 22, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She was a member of Airline Baptist Church for over forty years. She was loved by all and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Myrtice Hust; husband, Dr. Damon Vernon Vaughn and son, Philip Vaughn. Carolyn is survived by her sons, David Vaughn and wife Beatriz and Justin Vaughn and wife Kellie; grandchildren, Jared Vaughn, Jordan Vaughn, Ashlee Vaughn, Amanda Haggerty, Lindsey Salinas and Blake Vaughn; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Owens and husband Ron and Sylvia McTeague and husband Ken.

