Carolyn Petree Hinton

Haughton, LA – A Celebration of Life Service for Carolyn Petree Hinton, 73, of Haughton, will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Haughton, LA., at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 with Bro. Don Francis of Eastwood Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends at 10:00 a.m.

Carolyn began her life on July 27, 1946 and went home to be with Our Lord on December 6, 2019 after a long hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She never lost faith that Our Lord had a special plan for her after she was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March of 2017. Her strength and commitment to her faith that Our Lord would see her through her battle with cancer has touched so many people’s lives. Through all her struggles with the cancer she never once complained, she instead continued to sing his praises and share her testimony with others that Our Lord is always in control until the time Our Lord called her home.

Welcoming Carolyn in heaven were: her parents, Sidney and Ethel Petree; her sister, Deretha Istre; her grandson, Cameron Richardson; and her brother-in-law, Laurence Bruchhaus. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Dana Richardson of Bossier City, Shannon Shankle and husband, Michael of Benton; two sisters, Wanda Tackett and husband, Roland of Sulphur; Shirley Bruchhaus of Elton; Brother-in-law, Fred Istre of Carlyss; four grandchildren, Stephanie Milliot, Jamie Purcell of Bossier City, Hayden Shankle, Hannah Shankle of Benton; one great grandchild Graysen Milliot of Bossier City, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Carolyn will be greatly missed by her family, her Eastwood Baptist family, and numerous friends. She will be remembered by all for her kindness, as well as her strength and her love for Our Lord. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for the many prayers, the help and care during her illness, and expressions of sympathy on her behalf.

Honoring the life of Carolyn as pallbearers will be Ronnie Petree, Ricky Fuselier, Don Francis, Alan Pratt, Steve Smith, and Ersel Holder.

You may share your memories with the family by visiting www.dignitymemorial. com . “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7