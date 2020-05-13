Carolyn Ruth Axton Franklin

A graveside service honoring the life of Carolyn Ruth Axton Franklin will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery in Choudrant, Louisiana. A visitation with the family will be held Friday, May, 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Mr. Milton Roberts will be officiating the service assisted by Mr. Joshua Axton.

Carolyn Ruth Axton Franklin was born August 1, 1941 in Jackson, Mississippi to Annie O. Brooks Axton and Colon L. Axton and passed away peacefully, Monday, May 11, 2020 in Bossier City, LA.

Carolyn loved her family with her whole heart and never met a stranger, everyone instantly became a part of the family. She was known for her home cooking and was famous for those mashed taters!! Nobody ever left her home hungry because she always cooked for an army, even those that were on her “You know what” list.

She is preceded in death by her only son, Charles R. Franklin, Jr.; parents; brothers, Oliver Brooks, John W. Brooks, George C. Brooks, and Rufus Axton; and sister, Lorene Landry.

Left behind to honor her memory is the love of her life for over 61 years, Charles R. Franklin, Sr. and those she taught to love, daughters, Denise Vorhees and husband, Mike and Deanna Atkins and husband, Tommy; daughter-in-law, Sue Franklin; grandchildren, Becky Madden, Robert “Peanut” Franklin, Austin Vorhees and wife, Taylor, Andrew Vorhees, Christopher Atkins and wife, Taylor, Sarah Atkins, Dawson Atkins and Trey Franklin and wife, Jami; great-grandchildren, Charley, Mckenzie, Levi and Kinzleigh; brothers, John and George Brooks, Jr.; sister, Mary Cook and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and adopted family.

Special thanks to Christus Schumpert Hospice, especially Susan, Emily and Brenda, as well as our aunts, Ann Ivey and Bettie Hicks and our very own personal nurse Dianna Hill. Thank y’all for taking such sweet care of our momma.

Honoring Carolyn as pallbearers will be Tommy Atkins, Christopher Atkins, Mike Vorhees, Robert Roton, Joshua Axton, and Thomas LaCour. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Robert Franklin, Trey Franklin and Dawson Atkins.