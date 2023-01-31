Carolyn Ruth Sprague Dobbins

Carolyn Ruth Sprague Dobbins of DeRidder, Louisiana, passed away of natural causes, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in her home in DeRidder. She was born in Cedar Springs, Michigan, on September 16, 1933.



She was married to the late Maj. Thomas G. Dobbins for 45 years, who together owned and operated the Bossier Hobby and Crafts Store in Bossier City, Louisiana, for 30 years.

Mrs. Dobbins enjoyed reading, painting, crafting, and gardening. She understood the importance of Bible knowledge even in her later years. She attended and obtained her Bible College Diploma from Faith Bible Institute at the age of 87.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Maj. Thomas G. Dobbins; her father and mother, Perry Edwards and Gertrude Agnes Sprague; and her brother, Joseph Sprague.



She is survived by her sons, Thomas E. Dobbins and wife, Becky of DeRidder, Louisiana, R.J. Dobbins of Montgomery, Texas, Jeffery Dobbins and wife, Carol of DeRidder, Louisiana; daughters, Katherine A. Hawkins and husband, Mike of Providence Village, Texas, Heidi Jo Harrell and husband, Larry of Haughton, Louisiana, Jacqueline Bayes and husband, Jim Bo of Finchville, Kentucky; and sister, La Verne Sprague of Zeeland, Michigan.



Mrs. Dobbins has 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of friends who will greatly miss her.

