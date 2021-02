In a post shared on Cascio’s Market Bistro Facebook page, Cascio’s Market Bistro employees shared that the ceiling of the Bistro has collapsed and that they will be closed indefinitely until it is fixed.



“We hate to tell everyone that we will be closed indefinitely. Praying we can be back sooner than later, but the steel beams in the ceiling collapsed. This will take time. Prayers are welcomed. We will miss everyone and can’t wait to see you all again,” said Cascio’s Market Bistro Facebook post.