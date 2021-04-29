Casino Security Guard Arrested for Bomb Threats

Bossier City – On March 26, 2021, the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division/Bossier City Field Office (LSP GED), was notified by the Horseshoe Casino of two bomb threats they had received. Troopers, along with Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Fire Department, and the Bossier City Bomb Squad responded to investigate. A search of the casino property was conducted, but no devices were found.

As the investigation continued, Troopers determined that the calls were made from two separate Voice Over IP (VOIP) numbers. Based on additional information obtained through investigative means, Troopers were able to secure search warrants and subpoenas, which resulted in locating a phone number associated with 21-year-old Darell Ligin Davis, of Shreveport.

On April 28, 2021, Davis met with LSP GED, at the Horseshoe Casino. It was determined that Davis was the person responsible for making the two bomb threats on March 26, 2021. He was then arrested and charged with communicating false information of a planned arson (2 counts) and booked into Bossier Parish Jail.

