Casinos lay off hundreds in wake of pandemic

For nearly two months, casinos in Louisiana were closed by emergency orders from Louisiana Governor John Bel. Edwards to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In mid-May, Edwards partially lifted the emergency orders to allow casinos and other businesses to reopen at a limited capacity. However, the damage had been done and layoffs ensued.
Below is a list compiled and provided by the Louisiana Workforce Commission regarding Louisiana casino layoffs:
- Nearly 350 workers at Margaritaville resort Casino in Bossier City are expected to lose their jobs mid-August.
- 201 workers at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs lost their jobs March 31. 978 workers at Horseshoe Entertainment lost their jobs on the same date as Harrah’s. Both entities are owned by Caesar’s Entertainment.
- In May, 349 workers lost their jobs when DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel announced they would be permanently closing.
- 414 workers were laid off at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino in Shreveport on July 1