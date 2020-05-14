Casinos prep to open May 18

Louisiana’s casinos and video poker parlors will open on Monday rather than Friday so State Police and the Gaming Control Board can approve new rules and regulations associated with coronavirus crisis restrictions.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday that many businesses can start reopening under Phase 1 at 25% capacity this Friday. Including gaming establishments. But casinos and regulators needed more time to put a reopening plan and certain guidelines in place first.

Margaritaville spokesperson Jeff Morris, said the safety and wellbeing of their team members and customers is the top priority. They have been working closely with the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and state and local leaders to finalize a comprehensive plan for reopening

“Our new health and safety protocols are expected to include temperature checks, requiring our employees to wear masks, enhanced cleaning procedures, and enforcing social distancing requirements, among others,” Morris said. “While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, we’re excited to safely welcome back our team members and loyal guests on Monday.”

Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs announced Wednesday that the properties will resume gaming operations at 8am on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Effective immediately, Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs will implement Caesars’ new health and safety protocols.

Employee health checks will be conducted daily, and employees will be required to wear masks, which will be provided by the company. Guests will be strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Slot machine banks are arranged to allow for proper social distancing. Horseshoe will provide limited seating at table games. Table games will not operate from 1 a.m. – 9 a.m., Mondays-Thursdays. The hotel at Horseshoe is scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 18 with limited rooms and services available.

Races at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs will be run spectator-free until further notice in accordance with sanctions by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Fuddruckers will open at 11a.m. on Monday, May 18th.The 2020 Thoroughbred Meet will commence Saturday, June 6th.

Other non-gaming offerings, including entertainment, restaurants and bars, will likely be reopened on a phased basis with limited capacity. Subject to government directives, other amenities on property, including ticketed live events, will open in phases, in-line with consumer demand and guidance from public health authorities.