Cassidy Announces $11.2 Million for Flood Mitigation in Jefferson Parish

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is granting $11,213,635.39 through four grants for flood mitigation in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. These grants will fund the elevation of 69 structures in flood prone areas. According to FEMA, elevating these structures will reduce future flood damage caused by natural disaster.

“Making sure Louisiana is prepared for the next storm means taking steps to prevent future loss and damage,” said Dr. Cassidy. “These grants are a welcome investment in flood mitigation and help fortify homes in Jefferson Parish.”