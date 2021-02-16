Cassidy Announces $11.4 Million for Louisiana Health Care Centers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is awarding $11,352,580 to several Louisiana hospitals to improve health care in many of the state’s rural communities.

“Louisiana’s health care centers have faced unprecedented strain on their ability to provide critical care for our state’s rural residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding helps these clinics obtain the resources needed to continue delivering quality health services to Louisiana families.”

This federal funding is part of the HHS Health Center Cluster Program, which has provided grants each year to the nation’s underserved communities and vulnerable populations since 2002 and will do so through 2023.

Health centers receiving funding include:

$4,149,929 for Jefferson Community Health Care Centers in Avondale

$3,265,587 for the Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center in Opelousas

$2,722,946 for the Innis Community Health Center in Batchelor

$1,214,118 for the St. Gabriel Health Clinic in Saint Gabriel