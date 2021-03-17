Cassidy Announces $19.6 Million for Hurricane Laura Cleanup and Recovery Services Following Increase in Federal Cost Share

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $19,623,422.74 in federal funds for National Guard deployment, debris removal and emergency generator services provided in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. These payments are in addition to the $33.4 million announced last month, and constitute the increase in the federal cost share from 75% to 90% secured by Cassidy.

“Hurricane Laura caused widespread damage throughout southwest Louisiana. It left towns, families and businesses with a heavy burden to recover,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This additional support helps our communities bounce back even stronger.”

Entities receiving supplementary funding include:

$10.2 million for the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for debris removal due to the cost share change.

$3.8 million for the Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative due to the cost share change for supplying temporary generators to maintain power distribution for more than 11,000 customers in southwest Louisiana until substations and transformers were repaired. The sheer force of Hurricane Laura disrupted the electrical supply to eight of the Jeff Davis Electric Co-op’s power distribution substations.

$2.8 million for the city of Sulphur for debris removal due to the cost share change.

$1.7 million for the Louisiana Military Department for National Guard deployment throughout the duration and aftermath of the storm due to the cost share change.

$1.1 million for Beauregard Parish for debris removal due to the cost share change.