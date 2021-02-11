Cassidy Announces $19.7 Million in Federal Funding for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution in Louisiana

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $19,687,594.72 in federal funding for the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals to assist in providing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our state has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. This federal funding allows our hospitals to continue getting shots in arms and ensures Louisianans are on the road to a full recovery from the coronavirus,” said Dr. Cassidy.

FEMA has committed to cover 100 percent of the federal cost share for expenses related to vaccine distribution. To date, FEMA has obligated more than $3.16 billion to states to help administer the vaccine.