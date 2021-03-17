Cassidy Announces $23.4 Million for HIV Funding at the Louisiana Department of Health

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding $23.4 million in federal funding to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) for HIV/AIDS care.

“Louisiana has one of the highest rates of new HIV infections in the country per capita,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding provides care to those suffering from HIV and gives them hope that they can overcome this terrible disease.”

LDH is receiving $23,394,876 for the Ryan White Title II formula grants program to improve the quality, availability and management of health care and supportive services for individuals and families affected by HIV disease.

The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program is the largest federal program focused on providing HIV care and treatment services to low-income individuals living with HIV who are uninsured or underserved.