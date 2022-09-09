Cassidy Announces $59 Million From His Infrastructure Bill for Baton Rouge Highway, Transportation Expansions

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the City of Baton Rouge will receive $59,619,429 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for highway expansion and improvements to existing infrastructure.

“When negotiating and writing the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the need to improve our roads in the Capitol Region and around the state was a top priority,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This is welcome funding that will reduce traffic and make our roads safer to drive on.”

This grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s INFRA Grant Program which Cassidy’s infrastructure legislation increased by $7.25 billion over the next five years. The project receiving this funding has three components:

The Airline Highway North Expansion will improve a five-mile segment of U.S. Route 190 by adding a lane in each direction, improving turn lanes, and adding connections to local transit, bike, and pedestrian networks

The Florida Boulevard component will make pedestrian and bus improvements, and establish BRT infrastructure along approximately six miles of Business U.S. Route 90.

The Scotlandville Parkway Mobility Network will convert an existing trail into a new, linear, multimodal pathway.