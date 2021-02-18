Cassidy Announces Approval of Louisiana Emergency Declaration

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced President Joe Biden has approved a Federal emergency declaration for Louisiana in response to the recent severe winter weather event.

“In addition to local response efforts to current winter conditions, federal assistance will now be available,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I will continue to make sure Louisiana families have access to the resources they need. To the people of Louisiana, stay safe and vigilant.”

With this declaration, Louisiana will receive Public Assistance Category B Emergency Protective Measures. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is authorized to provide emergency protective measures (Category B) for mass care and sheltering and direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding. This assistance is for all 64 parishes in the State of Louisiana.