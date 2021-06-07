Cassidy Announces June 17 as National Seersucker Day

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), announced National Seersucker Day will be held this year on Thursday, June 17.

“Proud to share the unique, American tradition of seersucker, a New Orleans invention and fun summer staple,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I encourage all to participate in the celebration of National Seersucker Day and look forward to continuing this tradition alongside my colleague Senator Feinstein.”

“Every summer the Senate recognizes National Seersucker Day, a decades-long tradition. I’m happy to once again join Senator Cassidy in leading our colleagues in this bipartisan celebration of American culture and Senate history,” said Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

Seersucker suits were popularized by a New Orleans businessman in the early 1900s. Former U.S. Senator Trent Lott (R-MS) brought Seersucker Thursday to Congress in 1996. After the tradition went unobserved in 2012 and 2013, Dr. Cassidy revived National Seersucker Day in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 and has continued the tradition in the Senate with the help of Senator Feinstein.

Cassidy invites Americans from all over our great nation to don their warm weather finest on this National Seersucker Day. All senators are invited for an official photograph at the Ohio Clock in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 p.m. ET.