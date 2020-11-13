Cassidy Announces Nearly $12 Million For COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Research, HIV Grants Program

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the Department of Health and Human Services is awarding nearly $12 million in federal funds to the Louisiana Department of Health and Xavier University of Louisiana for HIV/AIDS care and COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy research.

“As companies make significant progress in the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine, it is critical that we educate the public on the benefits of receiving a vaccine once it becomes available so that overall public health is protected,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I also welcome this funding to further provide support for individuals suffering from the effects of HIV.”

The Louisiana Department of Health is receiving $11.8 million for the Ryan White Title II formula grants program to improve the quality, availability and management of health care and supportive services for individuals and families affected by HIV disease.

Xavier University of New Orleans is receiving $148,592 for a project to assess vaccine hesitancy and implement a pharmacist-led intervention model to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake among African Americans.