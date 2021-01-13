Cassidy Announces Nearly $12 Million for Hospitals, National Guard Assisting with COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura Response

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding nearly $12 million in federal funds to the State of Louisiana for assistance in recovery from COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura.

“Louisiana received a double blow this past year from both the COVID-19 pandemic and a barrage of devastating hurricanes,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This federal funding ensures our hospitals, testing sites and military personnel have adequate resources to help our state recover.”

The Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC) system is receiving $4.5 million in federal funding for emergency protective measures as a result of the pandemic. FEMA initially allocated funds for management, control and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety for four LCMC community hospitals and other temporary facilities. Those hospitals purchased materials, personal protective equipment and other supplies critical to care for COVID-19 positive patients. This grant provides additional funding for costs incurred between March 10, 2020, and August 30, 2020.

The Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center is receiving $1.04 million in federal funding for costs incurred for the purchase of personal protective equipment, testing supplies, materials and other equipment used to operate a COVID-19 testing site in New Orleans.

The Louisiana Department of Military is receiving $6.43 million for providing National Guard troops to enforce security, flood fighting activities and safety assessments during and after the landfall of Hurricane Laura.