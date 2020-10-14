Cassidy Announces Nearly $4 Million for East Baton Rouge Parish Drainage Project

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced today that East Baton Rouge Parish is receiving nearly $4 million to develop a comprehensive “Stormwater Master Plan” to alleviate flooding in the area.

“A city shouldn’t flood after every heavy rain. Modernizing drainage systems allows reduces flood events and allows storm water to drain properly. This is certainly needed in East Baton Rouge Parish,” said Dr. Cassidy.

This funding, awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is used to evaluate drainage projects to determine the best method of increasing drainage capacity. It is intended to provide the road map for storm water and floodplain management in terms of development guidance and requirements, protection of natural resources, 20‐year flood risk reduction, capital improvements plan along with financing options, educating the public, and managing their current system.

Cassidy and other stakeholders have requested that the federal cost share be increased from 75 percent to 100 percent.

The project is expected to be completed in 3 years. FEMA has previously awarded $11.9 million for this project.