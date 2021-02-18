Cassidy Announces Nearly $5 Million for LSU Health Shreveport, LSU and A&M College Baton Rouge

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is awarding $4,617,645 to Louisiana State University (LSU) Health Shreveport and LSU and Agricultural and Mechanical (LSU and A&M) College Baton Rouge under the pharmacology, physiology, and biological chemistry research program.

“These federal dollars support cutting-edge research in Louisiana to improve the health of all Americans,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I’m proud to announce more than $4.5 million to both LSU Health Shreveport and LSU and A&M College Baton Rouge to advance their research efforts.”

Funding for pharmacology, physiology, biological chemistry research was awarded in the following amounts:

$2,150,395 to LSU Health Shreveport for the Center for Applied Immunology and Pathological Processes

$2,467,250 to LSU and A&M College Baton Rouge for the Center for Pre-Clinical Cancer Research

Background

The National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) – a medical research agency of the National Institute of Health which is a component of HHS – supports basic research that increases our understanding of biological processes and lays the foundation for advances in disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. NIGMS-funded scientists investigate how living systems work at a range of levels from molecules and cells to tissues and organs, in research organisms, humans, and populations.