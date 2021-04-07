Cassidy Announces Nearly $5 million to Prevent COVID-19 Spread at Louisiana Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced a total of 18 grants totaling $4,953,903 in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration for cleaning and disinfecting airports across Louisiana to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This funding ensures Louisiana’s airports are kept clean and safe for our travelers. It also provides needed economic relief as the country reopens,” said Dr. Cassidy.

This funding is part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 to provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at airports.

Airports that will receive the grant money include:

$2,993,620 for Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

$1,565,709 for England Economic & Industrial Development District

$85,582 for Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

$57,162 for Houma-Terrebonne Airport Commission

$57,162 for Shreveport Airport Authority

$30,377 for England Economic & Industrial Development District

$23,000 for City of Slidell

$23,000 for Ascension-St. James Airport and Transportation Authority

$13,291 for Airport Authority District No. 1 Calcasieu Parish

$13,000 for Vicksburg-Tallulah District Airport Board

$13,000 for St. Mary’s Parish Council

$13,000 for Concordia Parish Airport Authority

$13,000 for Parish of St. Landry

$13,000 for Port of South Louisiana

$13,000 for Southland Aviation

$9,000 for Town of Vivian

$9,000 for City of Thibodaux

$9,000 for St Tammany Regional