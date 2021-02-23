Cassidy, BRF Secure $5 Million to Support Air Force Global Strike Command Headquartered at Barksdale Air Force Base

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) secured a $5 million appropriation from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to support the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) headquartered at Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) in North Louisiana.

“Our state is proud to be home to the Air Force Global Strike Command. This funding supports our national security strategy and keeps our nation safe by establishing an innovation hub here in Louisiana,” said Dr. Cassidy.

Cassidy requested the $5 million appropriation, with BRF’s support, to expand Global Strike Command’s institutional capacity to develop future operational concepts and capabilities, establish operational requirements, evaluate technology opportunities, build prototype systems, and conduct proof of concept demonstrations.

Air Force Global Strike Command is responsible for the nation’s three intercontinental ballistic missile wings; the Air Force’s entire bomber force, including the B-52 and the Long-Range Strike Bomber (B-21) Program; the Air Force Nuclear Command; Control and Communications (NC3) systems; and operational and maintenance support to organizations within the nuclear enterprise.

“Barksdale Air Force Base and Global Strike Command not only house critical assets and operations that keep our nation safe, the base also is critical to the economic future of North Louisiana. BRF continues to back the mission of Global Strike Command, the men and women of the U.S. Air Force, and economic initiatives that advance the region,” said Dr. John F. George, BRF President and CEO.

Barksdale Air Force Base is the largest employer in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, with more than 14,000 employees. Of those, 1,188 are civilian employees—an important portion of our local workforce that is engaged in supporting the goals of the U.S. Air Force. An invaluable institution in our community, BAFB has an approximate $1 billion economic impact on Shreveport-Bossier City.