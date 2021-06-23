Cassidy, Colleagues Call on Haaland to Hold a Lease Sale, Answers on Outer Continental Shelf Leasing Program

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) led Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Ted Cruz (R-TX), and John Kennedy (R-LA) in calling on the Biden administration to conduct lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico. In a letter sent to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, they also question the timing of future sales and status of the development of the 2022-2027 National Outer Continental Shelf Leasing Program.

“As we approach 100 days past the scheduled date of the “paused” Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 257 and in light of the recent ruling of the U.S. Western District Court of Louisiana against the Department of the Interior’s (Department) ongoing review of the federal leasing program, we write to compel the Department to conduct Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 257, originally scheduled for March 17, 2021,” the letter wrote.

“Because the 2017-2022 program expires on July 1, 2022, we are concerned the Department is unlikely to finalize a new program before the current program expires. Consequently, the Department may not be in compliance with the OCS Lands Act’s mandate to maintain a leasing program,” the letter continued.