Cassidy Congratulates Service Academy Appointees from Louisiana

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced that 15 students he nominated to America’s Service Academies have accepted offers of admission (appointments). These students will enter the Class of 2025 at the U.S. Military, Naval, Air Force and Merchant Marine Academies. Upon graduation, they will become commissioned officers in the Armed Forces.

“We’re thankful for these students who have chosen military service and for their parents who provided an example of service,” said Dr. Cassidy. “It’s an honor to nominate these individuals and we wish them the very best in their studies and training.”

By Service Academy, the students Cassidy nominated who accepted appointments are below. Their hometowns, high schools and years of graduation are included.

U.S. Military Academy

Michael Cerniauskas, Baton Rouge, Catholic High School ‘21

William Conger, Baton Rouge, Catholic High School ‘21

Gabriel Ester, Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Magnet High School ‘20

Cayden Landrum, Metairie, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy ‘21

U.S. Naval Academy

Natalie Bou, River Ridge, Archbishop Chapelle High School ‘21

Brock Houston, Prairieville, Dutchtown High School ‘21

Thomas Goldenberg, Metairie, Jesuit High School ‘19

Georgia Hilburn, Shreveport, Captain Shreve High School ‘19

Harold “Eli” Watson, Choudrant, Choudrant High School ‘21

Abigail Yoes, Zachary, Zachary High School ‘21

U.S. Air Force Academy

Roderick Chandler, Madisonville, Christ Episcopal School ‘21

Kittyanna Walker, Gonzales, East Ascension High School ‘21

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Tyler Damarė, Slidell, Brother Martin High School ‘21

Hunter Nethken, Prairieville, St. Amant High School ‘21

Jackson Tinkis, Bossier City, Airline High School ‘21