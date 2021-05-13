Cassidy, Cornyn, Colleagues Introduce Back the Blue Act

WASHINGTON – During National Police Week, U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and John Cornyn (R-TX) introduced the Back the Blue Act, which would increase the penalties for criminals who intentionally target law enforcement officers and provide new tools for officers to protect themselves.

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every to keep our communities safe. They face violent criminals and are at time targeted themselves like the tragic shooting of six officers in Baton Rouge in 2016. They deserve our support. The Back the Blue Act protects those who risk everything to keep us safe,” said Dr. Cassidy.

“Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve families across Texas. Violent criminals who deliberately target those who protect and serve our communities should face swift and tough penalties and the Back the Blue Act sends that clear message. National Police Week helps remind us that we must give the men and women in blue our unparalleled support, and I appreciate Rep. Bacon’s leading by example through introducing this important bill in the House,” said Senator Cornyn.

Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Mike Braun (R-IN), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Rob Portman (R-OH), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Jerry Moran (R-KS), John Boozman (R-AR), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Rick Scott (R-FL), Steve Daines (R-MT), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Jim Risch (R-ID), and James Lankford (R-OK) cosponsored the legislation. They were joined in the House by Representatives Don Bacon (NE-02), Steve Stivers (OH-15), Bill Johnson (OH-06), Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), Jerry Carl (AL-01), Bob Latta (OH-05), Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14), Mark Amodei (NV-02), Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-03), Dan Meuser (PA-09), Lance Gooden (TX-05), Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), and Rob Wittman (VA-01).

Background on the Back the Blue Act:

Strengthens Laws to Protect Police Officers

Creates a new federal crime for killing, attempting to kill, or conspiring to kill a federal judge, federal law enforcement officer, or federally funded public safety officer. The offender would be subject to the death penalty and a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years if death results; the offender would otherwise face a minimum sentence of 10 years.

Creates a new federal crime for assaulting a federally funded law enforcement officer with escalating penalties, including mandatory minimums, based on the extent of any injury and the use of a dangerous weapon. However, no prosecution can be commenced absent certification by the Attorney General that prosecution is appropriate.

Creates a new federal crime for interstate flight from justice to avoid prosecution for killing, attempting to kill, or conspiring to kill a federal judge, federal law enforcement officer, or federally funded public safety officer. The offender would be subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years for this offense.

Creates a Specific Aggravating Factor for Federal Death Penalty Prosecutions

Clarifies that the murder or attempted murder of a law enforcement officer or first responder is a statutory aggravating favor for purposes of the federal death penalty.

Limits Federal Habeas Relief for Murders of Law Enforcement Officers

Imposes time limits and substantive limits on federal courts’ review of challenges to state-court convictions for crimes involving the murder of a public safety officer, when the public safety officer was engaged in the performance of official duties or on account of the performance of official duties. These changes are consistent with the fast-track procedures created in 1996, which are applied to federal death penalty cases.

Expands Self-Defense and Second Amendment Rights for Law Enforcement Officers

Allows law enforcement officers, subject to limited regulation, to carry firearms into federal facilities and other jurisdictions where such possession is otherwise prohibited.

Opens Up Funding to Strengthen Relationships Between Police and Communities

Expands opportunities to use grant funding to promote trust and improve relations between law enforcement and the communities they serve.