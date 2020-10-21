Cassidy Issues Statement on House Democrats’ Latest Assault on Offshore Drilling

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) issued the following statement in response to House Democrats’ latest assault on offshore energy jobs. The bill, introduced by House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) would ban offshore drilling, resulting in the loss of thousands of American energy workers’ jobs.

“House Democrats want to ban offshore drilling, a direct attack on energy jobs, which only sends these jobs to other countries with lower environmental standards. This will increase greenhouse gas emissions. Democrats have again shown they care more about the Green New Deal than American workers and real environmental progress,” said Dr. Cassidy, chairman of the Senate Energy Subcommittee.