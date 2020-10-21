CASSIDY, JOHNSON URGE DEFENSE SECRETARY ESPER TO CONSIDER BARKSDALE FOR HIGH-TECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS PROGRAM

BOSSIER, La. – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today sent a letter to Department of Defense Secretary Mark Esper encouraging the department to consider Barksdale AFB as a candidate for its newest high-tech telecommunications program to test fifth generation (5G) wireless defense applications. The letter goes on to state:

“The development of 5G technology will have transformational impacts that reverberate through virtually every facet of daily life. As we make this transition into the 5G era, it is critically important that our Armed Forces have a comprehensive understanding of how this technology can be best utilized to advance our National Defense Strategy.

“To that end, we believe Barksdale possesses certain characteristics that serve the interests of the Department of Defense in carrying out this program…the fast-growing cyber corridor along Interstate 20 in Louisiana could magnify Barksdale’s 5G testing through the development of non-military applications for this program, thus ensuring taxpayers and the Department of Defense receive the greatest possible return on this investment.”