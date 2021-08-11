Cassidy, Republican Colleagues Refuse to Bail Out Democrats’ Reckless Spending

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Ron Johnson (R-WI), and 45 Senate Republican colleagues promise they will not vote to increase the debt ceiling, “whether that increase comes through a stand-alone bill, a continuing resolution, or any other vehicle,” in a letter to the American people. A debt ceiling increase would be a catastrophic consequence of Democrats’ proposed $3.5 trillion reckless spending spree contained in the budget resolution now before the Senate.

“Because Democrats are responsible for the spending, they need to take responsibility for increasing the debt ceiling. They have total control of the government, and the unilateral ability to raise the debt ceiling to accommodate their unilateral spending plans,” wrote the senators.

“We, the undersigned Republican Senators, are letting Senate Democrats and the American public know that we will not vote to increase the debt ceiling, whether that increase comes through a stand-alone bill, a continuing resolution, or any other vehicle. This is a problem created by Democrat spending. Democrats will have to accept sole responsibility for facilitating it,” concluded the senators.

In addition to Cassidy, the letter was signed by U.S. Senators Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), John Boozman (R-AR), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Crapo (R-ID), James Risch (R-ID), Todd Young (R-IN), Mike Braun (R-IN), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Rand Paul (R-KY), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Steve Daines (R-MT), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Richard Burr (R-NC), Thom Tillis (R-NC), John Hoeven (R-ND), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Rob Portman (R-OH), James Inhofe (R-OK), James Lankford (R-OK), Patrick Toomey (R-PA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Tim Scott (R-SC), John Thune (R-SD), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), John Cornyn (R-TX), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Mike Lee (R-UT), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), John Barrasso (R-WY), and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY).