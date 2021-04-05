Cassidy, Republican Senators Demand Investigation into PPP Loans to Planned Parenthood

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) joined a group of 24 Republican Senators in demanding that Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabel Guzman open an investigation into Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans awarded to Planned Parenthood affiliates. The Senators pledged to monitor the situation in addition to the demanding an investigation.

The group sending the letter also included U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Mike Braun (R-IN), John Barrasso (R-WY), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Steve Daines (R-MT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Tom Cotton (R-AR), John Boozman (R-AR), Roger Marshall (R-KS), John Hoeven (R-ND), John Thune (R-SD), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Tim Scott (R-SC), Todd Young (R-IN), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Jim Risch (R-ID), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Roger Wicker (R-MS), John Kennedy (R-LA), Rick Scott (R-FL), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Rob Portman (R-PA), and Marco Rubio (R-FL).

In the letter, the Senators wrote:

“It is unconscionable that SBA continues to approve PPP loans made to organizations which are clearly ineligible for funding. This is unacceptable, not only because SBA, like other agencies, must be a faithful and responsible steward of taxpayer dollars but also because continuing to make funds available for Planned Parenthood affiliates is in direct violation of the law.

“We urge that the SBA promptly open an investigation into how these loans were made in clear violation of the applicable affiliation rules and if Planned Parenthood, relevant lenders, or staff at the SBA knowingly violated the law, and that appropriate legal action be taken if so.”