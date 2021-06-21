Cassidy, Rosen Introduce Bipartisan Resolution to Create National Cybersecurity Education Week

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) introduced a bipartisan resolution designating the June 21-25 as National Cybersecurity Education Week. The resolution also commits the U.S. Senate to raising awareness about cyber education and taking legislative actions to address cybersecurity education expansion and address the cybersecurity workforce shortage.

“Recent cyberattacks pose a serious threat and show the need for stronger cybersecurity,” said Dr. Cassidy. “With every aspect of our lives becoming increasingly online, we need an all-of-nation response to cyber-threats.”

“Recent, unprecedented cyberattacks like the SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline breaches demonstrate the urgency of solving the national cybersecurity workforce shortage,” said Senator Rosen. “Building and strengthening a robust cybersecurity workforce pipeline starts with K-12 cybersecurity education, which is why I am proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution with Senator Cassidy designating a National Cybersecurity Education Week.”

Background

Last year Cassidy and Rosen introduced the PROTECT (Providing Resources for Ongoing Training and Education in Cyber Technologies) Act, legislation that would authorize and provide stability to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Education and Training Assistance Program (CETAP). CETAP provides cybersecurity workforce development assistance to K-12 students across the United States.