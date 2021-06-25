Cassidy, Rosen National Cybersecurity Education Week Resolution Passes the Senate

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) released the following statement after their bipartisan resolution designating National Cybersecurity Education Week unanimously passed the Senate. The resolution designates the week of June 21 through 25 as National Cybersecurity Education Week. The resolution also commits the Senate to raising awareness about cyber education and taking legislative actions to address cybersecurity education expansion and address the cybersecurity workforce shortage.

“Recent cyberattacks demonstrate the need for stronger cybersecurity. Proud to see our resolution to support an all-of-nation response to cyber-threats pass the Senate,” said Dr. Cassidy.

“I am thrilled the Senate has unanimously passed my bipartisan resolution with Senator Cassidy, which for the first time designates a National Cybersecurity Education Week. K-12 cyber education is the key to building a cyber-ready workforce,” said Senator Rosen. “As our nation faces a dire cybersecurity workforce shortage, this bipartisan resolution will help ensure children, teens, and young adults have access to cybersecurity education before they enter the workforce.”

Earlier this week, Cassidy and Rosen introduced a bipartisan resolution designating National Cybersecurity Education Week.

Background

Last year Cassidy and Rosen introduced the PROTECT (Providing Resources for Ongoing Training and Education in Cyber Technologies) Act, legislation that would authorize and provide stability to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Education and Training Assistance Program (CETAP). CETAP provides cybersecurity workforce development assistance to K-12 students across the United States.