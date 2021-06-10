Cassidy Secures $1.6 Million Investment in Bossier City to Build Economic Development Resource Center

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.6 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the Coordinating and Development Corporation, Bossier City, Louisiana, to construct the Northwest Louisiana one-stop resource center, allowing for business development and growth. The bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law in March 2020. This EDA grant will be matched with $400,000 in local funds.

“This investment creates jobs and supports small businesses throughout Northeast Louisiana,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This is the type of targeted redevelopment needed to revitalize communities like Bossier City after COVID-19.”

These projects are funded under the CARES Act, which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.