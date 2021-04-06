Cassidy, Senators Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Honoring Veterans Service Organizations for Supporting Veterans Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), along with a group of 11 Senators including Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), introduced a bipartisan resolution honoring Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) for their work supporting veterans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), John Boozman (R-AR), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH), joined the introduction of the resolution.

The resolution discusses the immense challenges that veterans have faced during the pandemic, including the loss of more than 10,000 veterans to COVID-19, as well as more than one million veterans losing their jobs.

The Senators applaud VSOs for “adapt[ing] to the unique challenges posed by the pandemic in order to continue to support veterans and advocate for the veteran community,” and “foster[ing] a sense of connection and community amid the pandemic.”

The resolution states, “Be it resolved, that the Senate honors and recognizes the patriotism and service to the United States provided by [VSOs] during the COVID–19 pandemic; commends efforts by VSOs to improvise and adapt to the challenges posed by COVID–19 to continue to support veterans in need, especially those left most vulnerable by the COVID–19 pandemic; and supports efforts by VSOs to enable veterans, their families, and their caregivers to receive the COVID–19 vaccine.”

The resolution follows a series of hearings held by the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee to hear from VSOs about how they are serving veterans at this challenging time and ways that Congress can build on these efforts.