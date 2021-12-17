Cassidy Speaks Out Against Biden Administration Approving Mail-Order Abortions

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today released a statement in response to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision to overturn a Trump era ruling that banned the distribution of chemical abortion pills by mail, requiring them to be obtained in-person from specially certified health providers.

“Without any medical supervision, these chemical abortions potentially pose severe risk, obviously for the unborn child, but also for the mother,” said Dr. Cassidy. “It is difficult to demonstrate greater disregard for human life than mail-order abortions.”

Last year, Cassidy introduced the Teleabortion Prevention Act which would make it a federal offense for health care providers to perform a chemical abortion without first physically examining the patient, being present during the procedure, and scheduling a follow-up visit for the patient. Last month, Cassidy spoke on the sanctity of life and in support of Mississippi’s pro-life law ahead of Supreme Court oral arguments.