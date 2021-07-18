Cassidy Statement on ICE Immigrant Dropoff in Shreveport

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released the following statement on the drop off of approximately 80 Haitian immigrants in Shreveport, Louisiana by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with little to no notice to state and local officials.

“The White House cannot dump groups of Haitian refugees into Louisiana communities with nowhere to go, no photo ID, and no money. It appears Washington told ICE to just ‘send them somewhere,’ and apparently gave little to no notice to state and local officials. Horrible mismanagement. Do President Biden and Vice President Harris care about communities, immigrants, and controlling the border?” said Dr. Cassidy.

KTBS reported on this situation and noted there are “similar drop offs in communities all over Louisiana and Mississippi.”