Cassidy Statement on the Supreme Court Dobbs Decision

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement following the United States Supreme Court’s ruling regarding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
“Today’s decision recognizes that an unborn child has a right to life,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Being pro-life means being pro-mothers, pro-babies, and pro-healthy futures—a philosophy I carry with me in the Senate. This is a deeply emotional issue for many Americans, no matter which side one stands, but it is now up to individual states to enact their own policies.”
This week, Cassidy introduced the Stop Supreme Court Leakers Act, legislation that criminalizes individuals who leak confidential information from the Supreme Court of the United States. The Stop Supreme Court Leakers Act requires a $10,000 fine and imposes up to a 10-year prison sentence on those who leak confidential information from the Supreme Court. Additionally, Cassidy’s legislation goes one step further by enforcing a seizure of profits derived from the leak which could include book deals or cable television contributor contracts.
Facts about today’s decision:
- Overturning Roe allows each state, not the courts, to decide how and when to protect life in the womb.
- Legislatures determined when to protect life for 200 years prior to the Roe decision in 1973.
- Treatment of ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages is not abortion and is not affected by this decision.
- According to the Mayo Clinic, at week seven, a baby’s nostrils will become visible. At week nine, a baby’s toes are visible. At week 10, a baby can bend his or her elbows. At week 12, a baby’s heart beats. At week 14, you may know if your baby is a male or female. At week 17, your baby’s heart is pumping roughly 100 pints of blood every day. At week 18, a baby begins to hear and his or her digestive system works. At week 20, a mother can feel her baby’s movement and the baby is sleeping and waking up. At week 21, a baby can suck his or her thumb.