Cassidy Statement on the Supreme Court Dobbs Decision

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement following the United States Supreme Court’s ruling regarding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Today’s decision recognizes that an unborn child has a right to life,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Being pro-life means being pro-mothers, pro-babies, and pro-healthy futures—a philosophy I carry with me in the Senate. This is a deeply emotional issue for many Americans, no matter which side one stands, but it is now up to individual states to enact their own policies.”

This week, Cassidy introduced the Stop Supreme Court Leakers Act, legislation that criminalizes individuals who leak confidential information from the Supreme Court of the United States. The Stop Supreme Court Leakers Act requires a $10,000 fine and imposes up to a 10-year prison sentence on those who leak confidential information from the Supreme Court. Additionally, Cassidy’s legislation goes one step further by enforcing a seizure of profits derived from the leak which could include book deals or cable television contributor contracts.

