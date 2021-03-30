Cassidy Tours LIGO, Highlights Cutting-Edge Science in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today toured the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory in Livingston. He learned about their progress in detecting gravitational waves predicted by Albert Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity.

“LIGO, based in Livingston Parish, is an example of investment in science and education benefitting Louisiana and the world,” said Dr. Cassidy.

“We at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) in Livingston Parish have looked forward to Senator Cassidy’s visit,” said Joseph Giaime, Ph.D., Observatory Head of LIGO and Professor of Physics at LSU. “Funded by the National Science Foundation, LIGO has been here for 25 years of construction, astronomical observation, discovery, and several stages of facility upgrade, together with local partnerships in K-12 and university education. The Senator and his staff have been supportive and genuinely interested in what we do.”