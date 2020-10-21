Cassidy Votes for COVID Relief to Help Struggling Americans; Democrats Block Bill

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today voted in favor of a targeted COVID relief bill to help American families struggling during the pandemic. The bill was defeated because Democrats blocked it.

“Many people are still hurting. This bill included support for small businesses, schools, unemployment insurance, testing, and vaccinations. I hoped Democrats would vote for, but as Nancy Pelosi said, they don’t want a deal before the election.” said Dr. Cassidy.

Senate Republicans offered $500 billion to address needs that everyone seems to agree exist, with the understanding that more would likely be needed. Democrats instead stuck to their all-or-nothing approach to addressing the problems caused by the pandemic. Democrats voted against: