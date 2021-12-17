Cassidy Votes to Support Louisiana Service Members, Military Bases

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) supported our nation’s service members and Louisiana’s military bases by voting in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The NDAA is a bipartisan bill that authorizes funding for our military, increases training and readiness for service members, and strengthens our ability to combat adversaries. This year’s NDAA authorizes millions in funding for Barksdale Air Force Base, Fort Polk, Camp Minden, and the construction of the Lake Charles National Readiness Center.

“Investing in Louisiana’s military installations strengthens our communities and supports our military families,” said Dr. Cassidy. “The NDAA ensures our men and women in uniform are prepared to lead and defend our country.”

Specific provisions included in the NDAA to support Louisiana’s military personnel and military bases:

$40 million for the construction of a weapons generation facility. This construction will ensure Barksdale Air Force Base’s B-52s can be loaded with their nuclear payloads at Barksdale.

$36 million for the construction of a new gate and entrance complex at Barksdale Air Force Base that will accommodate traffic from the newly constructed I-20/I-220 interchange.

$56 million for the construction of a new barracks at Fort Polk that will improve the housing provided to service members stationed at the installation.

$55 million for the construction of a new Joint Operations Center (JOC) at Fort Polk which serves as the command and control hub for training rotations. The current Joint Operations Center was constructed in the early 1960s as a classroom and is inadequate to meet the rigorous training demands of the Army.

$13.8 million for the construction of a new barracks at Camp Minden that will drastically improve housing on site.

$18.5 million for the construction of the Lake Charles National Readiness Center.